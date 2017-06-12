Monday, June 12, 2017

CANADA: Excavations on Triquet Island off the British Columbian coast may affirm the generations-old oral histories of the Heiltsuk Nation. Their tradition holds that tribal ancestors once sought refuge on an unfrozen strip of land along the coast to survive the last Ice Age. Radiocarbon dating of charcoal found in a hearth indicates that human settlement on the island dates back, surprisingly, some 14,000 years, when most of Canada was covered in glaciers. The site also holds evidence of stone tool manufacture and sea mammal hunting. —Jason Urbanus