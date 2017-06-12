IRELAND
Monday, June 12, 2017
IRELAND: A previously unknown early medieval ringfort measuring 130 feet in diameter was discovered near Roscommon during a road construction project. Occupied between the 6th and 11th centuries, it served a variety of purposes over that time. Initially, it was likely home to a prominent family, but was later transformed into a jewelry workshop, an animal enclosure, and a cemetery when the original inhabitants expanded their settlement into the surrounding countryside. Around 800 burials were also identified, including 470 belonging to juveniles and infants. —Jason Urbanus
