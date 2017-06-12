search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

IRELAND

Monday, June 12, 2017

World Roundup IrelandIRELAND: A previously unknown early medieval ringfort measuring 130 feet in diameter was discovered near Roscommon during a road construction project. Occupied between the 6th and 11th centuries, it served a variety of purposes over that time. Initially, it was likely home to a prominent family, but was later transformed into a jewelry workshop, an animal enclosure, and a cemetery when the original inhabitants expanded their settlement into the surrounding countryside. Around 800 burials were also identified, including 470 belonging to juveniles and infants. —Jason Urbanus

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America