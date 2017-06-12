search
CORSICA

Monday, June 12, 2017

World Roundup CorsicaCORSICA: A sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithras has been excavated at the Roman site of Mariana. Within the multiroom complex archaeologists have recovered parts of the customary relief sculpture depicting the god slaying a sacred bull, as well as bronze bells, oil lamps, and other ceramics used during religious ceremonies. Mithraism was a mystery religion that was introduced to Rome from the East and gained popularity in the late first century A.D., especially with the Roman military.  —Jason Urbanus

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

