ALGERIA

Monday, June 12, 2017

World Roundup AlgeriaALGERIA: Nearly 2,000 years of Algerian history is being exposed during ongoing construction of a new metro station in Martyrs Square in Algiers. Although authorities knew the site was located near the Roman port of Icosium, they were overwhelmed by the trove of artifacts, mosaics, and infrastructure belonging to the Byzantine, Ottoman, and French colonial periods. The 32,000-square-foot site was deemed so significant that the government has now adapted their plans for the metro line in order to accommodate and preserve it. —Jason Urbanus

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

