ISRAEL

Monday, June 12, 2017

World Roundup IsraelISRAEL: Archaeologists recently gained new insight into the leisure activities of British soldiers stationed in Israel during WWI. The construction of a highway near Ramla uncovered a former British military barracks, which contained thousands of discarded objects dating to the period. As expected, military paraphernalia and other reflections of soldierly life were found, but workers also came across hundreds of glass liquor bottles that once held wine, beer, whiskey, and gin that had been imported from Europe to supply the troops. —Jason Urbanus

