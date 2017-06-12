Monday, June 12, 2017

TAIWAN: Until recently, little was known about the Spanish colony of San Salvador de Isla Hermosa, which was founded on Heping Dao in 1626. However, current work is finally exposing parts of the early settlement, including the foundations of a church or convent and an adjacent cemetery. One of the burials, an adult male with his hands folded in prayer, is believed to be the earliest European Christian-style interment in the Asia-Pacific region. —Jason Urbanus