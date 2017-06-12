search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

MALAYSIA

Monday, June 12, 2017

World Roundup MalaysiaMALAYSIA: An area that was once part of the moat that surrounded Fort Cornwallis in George Town proved to contain an array of artifacts dating back to the colonial era, including coins, porcelain, ceramics, plates, and glasses. The fort was originally built in 1793 at the behest of the British East India Company, and the moat was added in 1804 for extra security against a possible French attack. It was filled in during the 1920s to curb mosquito breeding during a malaria outbreak. —Jason Urbanus

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America