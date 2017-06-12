Monday, June 12, 2017

MALAYSIA: An area that was once part of the moat that surrounded Fort Cornwallis in George Town proved to contain an array of artifacts dating back to the colonial era, including coins, porcelain, ceramics, plates, and glasses. The fort was originally built in 1793 at the behest of the British East India Company, and the moat was added in 1804 for extra security against a possible French attack. It was filled in during the 1920s to curb mosquito breeding during a malaria outbreak. —Jason Urbanus