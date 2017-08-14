search
FLORIDA

Monday, August 14, 2017

World Roundup FloridaFLORIDA: Rare 1,000-year-old Calusa Indian artifacts, including pieces of wood, rope, and fishing net, were retrieved from a waterlogged midden located along the ancient shoreline in Pineland. The fishing net, likely fashioned from cabbage palm fiber, has some of its knots still attached. This allowed researchers to determine that its grid is around an inch wide. The deposit also contained clamshell weights and unburned seeds from a gourd-like squash, possibly all that remains of the attached gourds that once enabled the net to float. —Jason Urbanus

