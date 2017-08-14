Monday, August 14, 2017

ICELAND: Sometimes modern place names can provide clues about past human activities, as is the case at Dynes along the Eyjafjörður fjord. The term Dynes comes from an old Icelandic word meaning burial mound, and, fittingly, archaeologists recently discovered several Viking Age tombs there, including as many as three rare ship burials. Although the graves were partially destroyed by ocean erosion, one ship contained a Viking chieftain who was entombed alongside his weapons and his dog. —Jason Urbanus