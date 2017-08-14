Monday, August 14, 2017

ENGLAND: Geophysical survey within one of Avebury’s stone circles detected previously unknown evidence of an older standing stone monument, but one whose megaliths were arranged instead in a square. Erected in the 4th millennium B.C., the 10,000-square-foot complex is the first of its kind identified, and may be 1,000 years older than Avebury’s and even neighboring Stonehenge’s stone circles. Researchers believe that the stones may have commemorated a wooden building that was perhaps associated with the original Neolithic settlement. —Jason Urbanus