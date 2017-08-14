Monday, August 14, 2017

SPAIN: Cats have assumed various roles in human societies: house pets, rodent deterrents, even Internet memes. In Spain, some 1,000 years ago, it appears that they were also exploited for their fur. Analysis of nine cat skeletons from a medieval rubbish pit at the El Bordellet site shows that the skinning process left definitive cut marks on the bones. The cats ranged from 6 to 25 months in age, apparently the optimal age for producing a suitably sized hide but young enough so the fur was unlikely to have been damaged. —Jason Urbanus