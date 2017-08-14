search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

SPAIN

Monday, August 14, 2017

World Roundup SpainSPAIN: Cats have assumed various roles in human societies: house pets, rodent deterrents, even Internet memes. In Spain, some 1,000 years ago, it appears that they were also exploited for their fur. Analysis of nine cat skeletons from a medieval rubbish pit at the El Bordellet site shows that the skinning process left definitive cut marks on the bones. The cats ranged from 6 to 25 months in age, apparently the optimal age for producing a suitably sized hide but young enough so the fur was unlikely to have been damaged. —Jason Urbanus

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America