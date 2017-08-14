Monday, August 14, 2017

EGYPT: A reexamination of a 3,000-year-old prosthetic toe from Egypt is revealing that it is even more sophisticated than originally thought. The wooden prosthesis was discovered on a female mummy in 1997 in a tomb near ancient Thebes. The artificial toe’s materials and design provided a surprising level of balance and movement, but the object’s creator also strove to make it as aesthetically pleasing and lifelike as possible. Tests have shown that the device was readjusted over time to suit its owner. —Jason Urbanus