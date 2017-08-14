Monday, August 14, 2017

PAPUA NEW GUINEA: An organization dedicated to finding missing WWII soldiers and aircraft located two B-25 American bombers that had been lost in the Pacific for more than 70 years. While the existence of one of the planes had been previously known but never scientifically documented, the other was discovered with the help of historical archives, conversations with locals, and extensive surveying of four square miles of seafloor using sonar scanners, high-definition imagers, and underwater robots. —Jason Urbanus