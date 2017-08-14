search
AUSTRALIA

Monday, August 14, 2017

World Roundup AustraliaAUSTRALIA: A student on a university excursion to Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth found a rare green glass spearhead shaped by one of the island’s former Aboriginal prisoners. Between 1838 and 1931, thousands of Aboriginal men and boys were incarcerated on the island, where many of them died from disease and malnutrition. Spearheads, fabricated from glass or ceramics, were used by the prison population for trade and perhaps to hunt quokkas, small wallaby-like marsupials. —Jason Urbanus

