Ancient Pot of Meat Soup Found in China’s Henan Province

Thursday, December 15, 2016

XINYANG, CHINA—New Kerala reports that a vessel containing traces of meat stew prepared more than 2,000 years ago was found earlier this week in a tomb built during the reign of the ancient state of Chu, between 700 and 200 B.C. The vessel is said to have contained beef bones and other ingredients. The contents of the vessel will be analyzed. For more, go to “China’s Legendary Flood.”