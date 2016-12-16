search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Archaeologists Trace Istanbul’s Earthquakes

Friday, December 16, 2016

Turkey Istanbul earthquakes ISTANBUL, TURKEY—According to a report in Hürriyet Daily News, Şerif Barış of Kocaeli University is leading a team of archaeologists and geologists who are examining damage to the roads and structures of the ancient city of Bathonea, located on the European shore of the Sea of Marmara, to try and determine the location and magnitude of earthquakes that occurred before A.D. 1500. For example, in 2012 the team unearthed a church that had been damaged by an earthquake. “The bones of three bodies were found under the structure, as well as coins from the Justinian era,” Barış said. “This showed us that one of the big Istanbul earthquakes, which occurred in 557 A.D., also gave great damage to the Hagia Sophia,” he said. Damage to structures was noted in the sixth, tenth, and eleventh centuries, as well as the early sixteenth century, when there was a large earthquake known as the “small doomsday.” Barış added that information about past earthquakes could help scientists predict future ones. For more on archaeology in Turkey, go to “In Search of a Philosopher’s Stone.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

December 7, 1941

Letter from Laos

From the Trenches

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Off the Grid

A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet

The Curse of a Medieval English Well

Discovering Terror

Hungry Minds

Guide to the Afterlife

Japan’s Early Anglers

A Removable Feast

Blue Collar in Ancient Peru

The Monkey Effect

Figure of Distinction

Death by Boomerang

World Roundup

Asian metal in Alaska, Oaxaca’s stone crocodile, U-boat vs. fantastic beast, Bronze Age cheese mishap, and a cannabis burial in China

Artifact

How not to get frostbite

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2016 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America