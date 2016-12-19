search
Eastern Han Dynasty Tombs Found Near Beijing

Monday, December 19, 2016

BEIJING, CHINA—The Associated Press reports that construction work has uncovered ancient, square-shaped city walls and more than 1,000 tombs in Tongzhou, a suburb southeast of Beijing. Most of the tombs date to the eastern Han Dynasty (A.D. 25–220). Yu Ping, a spokeswoman for the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Cultural Heritage, said it had been previously thought that the region first developed along a trade route during the Sui and Tang Dynasties (A.D. 581-907). Ceramic and porcelain urns, sculptures of animals, copper tools, and mirrors that may have been imported from the northern kingdom of Yan were also found. For more, go to “China’s Legendary Flood.”

