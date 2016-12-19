Caribou Fence Recorded in Canada’s Northwest Territories

Monday, December 19, 2016

YELLOWKNIFE, CANADA—According to a report in CBC News, archaeologist Tom Andrews of the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Center and his team are using drones to take high-resolution photographs of wooden fences thought to have been built by the Sahtu Dene people an estimated 100 years ago. The hunters would have used the fence to corral caribou. “It’s a real smart hunting strategy that’s probably been used for thousands of years,” Andrews said. After the hunt, the Sahtu Dene may have sold the large quantities of caribou meat to the Hudson’s Bay Company. Andrews said that he wants to record the fence because it is deteriorating, and it could be wiped out at any time by a forest fire. His team will also study the tree rings in the wood from the fence to pinpoint when it was built. For more on archaeology in Canada, go to “A Removable Feast.”