search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Caribou Fence Recorded in Canada’s Northwest Territories

Monday, December 19, 2016

north caribou fence sahtu YELLOWKNIFE, CANADA—According to a report in CBC News, archaeologist Tom Andrews of the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Center and his team are using drones to take high-resolution photographs of wooden fences thought to have been built by the Sahtu Dene people an estimated 100 years ago. The hunters would have used the fence to corral caribou. “It’s a real smart hunting strategy that’s probably been used for thousands of years,” Andrews said. After the hunt, the Sahtu Dene may have sold the large quantities of caribou meat to the Hudson’s Bay Company. Andrews said that he wants to record the fence because it is deteriorating, and it could be wiped out at any time by a forest fire. His team will also study the tree rings in the wood from the fence to pinpoint when it was built. For more on archaeology in Canada, go to “A Removable Feast.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

December 7, 1941

Letter from Laos

From the Trenches

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Off the Grid

A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet

The Curse of a Medieval English Well

Discovering Terror

Hungry Minds

Guide to the Afterlife

Japan’s Early Anglers

A Removable Feast

Blue Collar in Ancient Peru

The Monkey Effect

Figure of Distinction

Death by Boomerang

World Roundup

Asian metal in Alaska, Oaxaca’s stone crocodile, U-boat vs. fantastic beast, Bronze Age cheese mishap, and a cannabis burial in China

Artifact

How not to get frostbite

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2016 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America