Possible Medical Office Found in Nea Paphos, Cyprus

Monday, December 19, 2016

KRAKÓW, POLAND—Archaeologists from Jagiellonian University have excavated a possible medical office in the agora at the site of Nea Paphos, according to a report in The Cyprus Mail. Its rooms are thought to have collapsed during an earthquake in A.D. 126. In the first room, the team uncovered two intact glass vessels in a box that may have had an iron handle. The box also contained two intact oil lamps. Two collections of bronze coins dating to the first half of the second century A.D. were found nearby. The second room contained another intact glass vessel, and seven surgical instruments made of bronze and iron. The tools are thought to have been kept in a bronze box. To read about another find at Nea Paphos, go to “Artifact.”

