New Kingdom Relief Returned to Egypt

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Egypt Hatshepsut temple CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a limestone relief removed from Queen Hatshepsut’s temple at Deir El-Bahari in the 1970s has been repatriated to Egypt. Shaaban Abdel-Gawad of the Antiquities Repatriation Department said that the relief fragment turned up at an auction in Spain and was identified with the help of researchers at the British Museum. The sculpture will be returned to its original place in the Luxor temple. For more, go to “A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet.”

