Human Remains Found at WW II Plane-Wreck Site in India

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

ARUNACHAL PRADESH, INDIA—Team members of the Defense Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) traveled to northeastern India’s Lower Dibang Valley to search for the remains of U.S. soldiers who were killed during World War II. According to BBC News, more than 1,300 people are thought to have been lost in the region, primarily from aircraft crashes. The DPAA team discussed possible crash sites with local residents, who presented them with human remains recovered among plane wreckage. Additional remains were then recovered from the crash site. After approval from the government of India, the remains will be sent for study and possible identification at the DPAA laboratory in the United States. For more, go to “Archaeology of World War II.”

Recent Issues


