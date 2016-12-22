Roman-Era Tombs Discovered in Western Turkey

Thursday, December 22, 2016

KÜTAHYA, TURKEY—Hürriyet Daily News reports that three Roman-era tombs have been unearthed at a construction site in an area of western Anatolia known during the Roman period as Cotyaeum. Kütahya Museum director Metin Türktüzün said that the 2,000-year-old tombs each contained the remains of four or five people. The team expects to find additional tombs at the site. For more on archaeology in Turkey, go to “In Search of a Philosopher’s Stone.”