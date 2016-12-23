search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

5,000-Year-Old Rock Art Depicts Parents and Baby

Friday, December 23, 2016

Sahara nativity painting PRATO, ITALY—Seeker reports that geologist Marco Morelli, director of the Museum of Planetary Sciences in Prato, led a team of researchers that found 5,000-year-old rock art on the ceiling of a small cavity in the Egyptian Sahara desert in 2005. The image, drawn in reddish-brown ochre, appears to depict a man and a woman with a baby floating above them. The woman’s head is missing due to damage to the painting. Morelli suggests that the position of the baby could indicate a birth or pregnancy. “As death was associated to Earth in contemporary rock art from the same area,” he said, “it is likely that birth was linked to the sky.” There are two animals in the scene: a headless lion, which has been found in other drawings in the region, and a baboon. There’s also a small circular mark to the side of the figures, which has been likened to a star. For more, go to “A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

December 7, 1941

Letter from Laos

From the Trenches

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Off the Grid

A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet

The Curse of a Medieval English Well

Discovering Terror

Hungry Minds

Guide to the Afterlife

Japan’s Early Anglers

A Removable Feast

Blue Collar in Ancient Peru

The Monkey Effect

Figure of Distinction

Death by Boomerang

World Roundup

Asian metal in Alaska, Oaxaca’s stone crocodile, U-boat vs. fantastic beast, Bronze Age cheese mishap, and a cannabis burial in China

Artifact

How not to get frostbite

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2016 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America