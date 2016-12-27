Colombia Hands Over Artifacts to Peru’s Ambassador

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

LIMA, PERU—According to a report in Peru This Week, the government of Colombia handed over eight artifacts from the Nazca, Huari, and Chimú cultures to the Peruvian ambassador, Ignacio Higueras Hare. The artifacts will return to Peru’s Institute of Anthropology and History. Argentina and Germany have also repatriated artifacts to Peru this year. To read about a recent discovery, go to “Blue Collar in Ancient Peru.”