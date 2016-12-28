search
Ancient Wall Collapsed After Heavy Rains in Northern Israel

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Israel Tel Dan wall GALILEE, ISRAEL—The Times of Israel reports that a section of stone wall dating to the First Temple period has collapsed after heavy rains. The wall is located at the Tel Dan archaeological site, which was identified as the ancient city of Dan by the discovery of an inscription in Greek and Aramaic. The wall stood next to an entrance known as Abraham’s Gate, based upon the biblical story of Abraham’s rescue of his nephew Lot from the city of Dan. Five ancient gravestones at the base of the wall were covered with fallen debris. For more on archaeology in Israel, go to “Mask Metamorphosis.”

