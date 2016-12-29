Archaeology Magazine

search
Excavation Reveals Traces of 17th-C. Fortress in Japan

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Japan Sanada Maru OSAKA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that traces of Sanada Maru fortress have been found at Osaka Castle, located on the southern end of the island of Honshu. The fortress was built by warlord Sanada Nobushige during the Winter Campaign of the Siege of Osaka in 1614, and helped the Toyotomi clan repel the armies of the Tokugawa Shogunate, who eventually brought in artillery and dug under the fort’s walls. The fort was destroyed, and the moat at Osaka Castle was filled in after the Shogunate forces won the battle. Sanada Maru “may have been larger than previously assumed,” said Yoshihiro Senda of Nara University. The topography of the site suggests that the fort was rectangular in shape, and measured 380 by 330 yards. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”

Recent Issues


