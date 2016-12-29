search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Vietnam’s Kinh Thien Palace Investigated

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Kinh Thien Palace HANOI, VIETNAM—Vietnamnet reports that archaeologists in northern Vietnam have investigated the site of the Kinh Thien Palace, which is located inside the eleventh-century Thang Long Royal Citadel. The final palace at the site was built in the fifteenth century, and was torn down by the French in the late nineteenth or early twentieth century. The researchers uncovered traces of several earlier palaces that stood on the site as early has the eighth century A.D. For more, go to “Angkor Urban Sprawl.”

