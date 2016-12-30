search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

“Ancient” Standing Stones May Commemorate Medieval Victory

Friday, December 30, 2016

Scotland standing stones STIRLING, SCOTLAND—The Herald Scotland reports that archaeologist Murray Cook obtained radiocarbon dates for the foundation of one of two stones that stand near the entrance to the Police Scotland Central Division headquarters. It had been thought that the stones were erected some 3,000 years ago and served as a landmark during the 1314 Battle of Bannockburn. “The date that came up is contemporary with the battle,” Cook said. He now thinks the stones might have been erected to mark the spot where Sir Thomas Randolph, a commander in Robert the Bruce’s army, defeated 300 English cavalry on the first day of the battle for Scottish independence. Randolph’s victory prevented Edward II’s attempt to relieve the siege of English forces holding Stirling Castle. To read more about archaeology in Scotland, go to "Living on the Edge."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

December 7, 1941

Letter from Laos

From the Trenches

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Off the Grid

A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet

The Curse of a Medieval English Well

Discovering Terror

Hungry Minds

Guide to the Afterlife

Japan’s Early Anglers

A Removable Feast

Blue Collar in Ancient Peru

The Monkey Effect

Figure of Distinction

Death by Boomerang

World Roundup

Asian metal in Alaska, Oaxaca’s stone crocodile, U-boat vs. fantastic beast, Bronze Age cheese mishap, and a cannabis burial in China

Artifact

How not to get frostbite

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2016 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America