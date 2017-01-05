search
Neolithic “Calendar Rock” Discovered in Sicily

Thursday, January 05, 2017

Neolithic holed rock GELA, SICILY—Seeker reports that a research team conducting a survey on the southern coast of Sicily discovered a large hole carved in a 23-foot-tall rock. Archaeologist Giuseppe La Spina explained that the team set out to see if the hole could have been used to mark the seasons. At the winter solstice, La Spina and his colleagues found that the rising sun aligned precisely with the hole. They also found a 16.4-foot-tall stone on the ground to the east of the “calendar rock.” A pit at its base suggests that at one time, the stone, or menhir, had been placed upright in front of the hole in the calendar rock. The composition of the menhir is different from the calendar rock, which indicates that it was brought to the site from another place. “This obviously reinforces the sacrality of the site,” said La Spina. Two other similar holed stones have been found in Sicily—one marks the rising sun at the winter solstice, the other the rising sun at the summer solstice. “For this reason, I believe that another holed calendar stone, marking the summer solstice, may be found near Gela,” explained archaeoastronomer Alberto Scuderi of Italian Archaeologist Groups. For more, go to “The Maya Sense of Time.”

