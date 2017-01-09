Neolithic Artifacts Discovered in Scotland

Monday, January 09, 2017

KINCAPLE, SCOTLAND—The Courier reports that Neolithic pottery and stone tools were unearthed during installation of a pipeline connecting St. Andrews University to a satellite campus. According to archaeologist Alastair Rees of ARCHAS Ltd, the company monitoring the work, the tools were made from flint that was likely quarried far to the south, in England. “The artifacts provide more evidence of long distance trade, contacts, and especially ideas across the country,” said Rees. Preliminary analysis of the tools shows they were likely used for skinning hides or stripping bark from trees. In one large pit, the engineers also found 30 sherds of grooved pottery of a type thought to be associated with ritual offerings. To read in depth about the Neolithic people of Scotland, go to “Neolithic Europe’s Remote Heart.”