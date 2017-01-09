Evidence of 15th-Century Throwaway Society Found in Germany

Monday, January 09, 2017

WITTENBERG, GERMANY—Pieces of disposable ceramic cups dating to the fifteenth century have been found in an excavation of the courtyard of Wittenberg Palace in eastern Germany, according to a report in Deutsche Welle. Archaeologists believe that the sherds are evidence of outdoor parties at which guests ate wild venison and drank copiously. "We found entire layers of cups and animal bones," said archaeologist Holger Rode. “The parties took place in the summer here in the courtyard. The cups were simply thrown away. That's equivalent to paper cups today." These disposable cups were used only by those of extreme wealth, Rode adds. In addition to the scraps of cups, the excavation has unearthed parts of a curtain wall, remains of an earlier castle, and the original tiles from the later castle’s oven. To read about another discovery in Wittenberg, go to “Artifact: Tally Stick.”