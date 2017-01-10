Detailed Frescos Discovered in Central China

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

HUNAN, CHINA—Xinhua News Agency reports that a multi-colored fresco depicting two maids has been discovered in a 1,400-year-old tomb in southern China. The tomb measures more than 45 feet long and six feet wide, and is thought to have been built during the Southern and Northern Dynasties, from A.D. 420 to 589. In the image, the young women are wearing long skirts and coats with open collars and exposed shoulders. “This is the oldest fresco tomb discovered in Hunan,” said Luo Shengqiang of the Chenzhou City cultural relic department. To read about another archaeological discovery in China, go to “Tomb from a Lost Tribe.”