search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Detailed Frescos Discovered in Central China

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

HUNAN, CHINA—Xinhua News Agency reports that a multi-colored fresco depicting two maids has been discovered in a 1,400-year-old tomb in southern China. The tomb measures more than 45 feet long and six feet wide, and is thought to have been built during the Southern and Northern Dynasties, from A.D. 420 to 589. In the image, the young women are wearing long skirts and coats with open collars and exposed shoulders. “This is the oldest fresco tomb discovered in Hunan,” said Luo Shengqiang of the Chenzhou City cultural relic department. To read about another archaeological discovery in China, go to “Tomb from a Lost Tribe.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

December 7, 1941

Letter from Laos

From the Trenches

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Off the Grid

A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet

The Curse of a Medieval English Well

Discovering Terror

Hungry Minds

Guide to the Afterlife

Japan’s Early Anglers

A Removable Feast

Blue Collar in Ancient Peru

The Monkey Effect

Figure of Distinction

Death by Boomerang

World Roundup

Asian metal in Alaska, Oaxaca’s stone crocodile, U-boat vs. fantastic beast, Bronze Age cheese mishap, and a cannabis burial in China

Artifact

How not to get frostbite

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America