search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Study Suggests Pompeii’s Artifacts Were Well Worn

Friday, January 20, 2017

Italy Pompeii trash BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA—USA Today reports that a team of researchers including Theodore Peña of the University of California, Berkeley, is analyzing street trash and storage containers preserved at Pompeii, a Roman city destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. Peña said that in a farmhouse near Pompeii the team found beat-up kitchen gear on the shelves, including a dented bronze bucket, pots with broken rims, and a cracked casserole dish. The stove was full of ashes, suggesting that the people “just basically didn’t take out the garbage.” The researchers also found that the amphoras at a wine-bottling facility had been patched before reuse. And the lack of pieces of glass and ceramic in street trash suggests that the material was being repaired and recycled. “We’re actually starting to see evidence of people’s choices and how they dealt with their objects,” said graduate student Caroline Cheung. To read in-depth about the archaeology of Roman refuse, go to “Trash Talk.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

December 7, 1941

Hoards of the Vikings

Letter from Laos

From the Trenches

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Off the Grid

A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet

The Curse of a Medieval English Well

Discovering Terror

Hungry Minds

Guide to the Afterlife

Japan’s Early Anglers

A Removable Feast

Blue Collar in Ancient Peru

The Monkey Effect

Figure of Distinction

Death by Boomerang

World Roundup

Asian metal in Alaska, Oaxaca’s stone crocodile, U-boat vs. fantastic beast, Bronze Age cheese mishap, and a cannabis burial in China

Artifact

How not to get frostbite

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America