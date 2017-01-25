Early Twentieth-Century Mosque Lamps Recovered

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that six historic lamps stolen from the El-Refai Mosque last month have been recovered by Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Police. The authorities suspect that the lamps were taken during a film shoot at the mosque. The lamps date to 1910, and are part of a set of 15 that hang from the ceilings of the mausoleums of King Fouad, the last king of Egypt, and Princess Ferial, his half-sister. Each of the glass lamps bears a verse of the Koran in raised script. Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities credits the swift recovery of the artifacts to the quick reporting of the theft. For more on archaeology in Egypt, go to “A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet.”