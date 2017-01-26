Roman Town Houses Found in English City Park

Thursday, January 26, 2017

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND—The Chichester Observer reports that the foundations of three Roman buildings were discovered in a city park with ground-penetrating radar. The two large houses and a third masonry building with a rounded end are about 1,600 years old. “The only reason they have survived is because they are under a park that has never been built on,” said archaeologist James Kenny of the Chichester District Council. He thinks the houses, which have walls surrounding complete rooms set around courtyards or atriums, were owned by wealthy Romans living in southern England. The third building may have been a cellar or a bath house. A community excavation is scheduled for later this year. For more on the archaeology of Roman England, go to “What’s in a Name?”