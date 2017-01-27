search
2,000-Year-Old Doll Discovered in Japan

Friday, January 27, 2017

Japan Kori figurine OSAKA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that a small doll from the Yayoi Pottery Culture (300 B.C.–A.D. 300) was discovered in a burial at the Kori ruins in the southern city of Ibaraki. The neighboring Kori and Heka ruins are thought to have been part of a large village, and they share more than 140 tombs, according to the Osaka Center for Culture Heritage. The clay figurine, which stands about two inches tall, consists of a round head placed on a cylindrical torso with a flat base. It has holes for its eyes, nose, mouth, and ears. This is the first time that this type of figurine has been found in Osaka prefecture, and it is one of only a few to have been found intact. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”

