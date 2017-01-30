Advanced Geometry Found in Prehistoric Pueblo Structure

Monday, January 30, 2017

TEMPE, ARIZONA—Western Digs reports that physicist and statistician Sherry Towers of Arizona State University has found that Ancestral Puebloan architects may have used a common unit of measurement and precise geometry to build their structures. Towers wanted to know whether the 800-year-old ceremonial complex known as the Sun Temple, which is located in southwestern Colorado near the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde, could have been used to observe the stars. As she measured the structures, she noticed that there were patterns to their dimensions, and right triangles, Pythagorean triangles, and the Golden Rectangle, a shape found in European architecture, in the design of the complex. Towers explained that the ancient architects probably achieved this feat using just a stick and a piece of cord, since the Ancestral Puebloans are not known to have had a written system of language or numbers. In addition, she estimates that the unit of measurement used by the architects was just less than one foot long. Towers would like to study other ancient monuments in the Southwest to see if they were built in the same manner. For more, go to “Early Parrots in the Southwest.”