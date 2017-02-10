search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Tomb Surveyed Near Japan’s Fukushima Power Plant

Friday, February 10, 2017

FUKUSHIMA PREFECTURE, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that researchers from Tohoku University Museum, along with government officials from the town of Futaba, employed 3-D technology to create a map of the seventh-century Kiyotosakuoketsu tomb. The tomb is located in an area of high radiation levels less than two miles away from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, where a nuclear disaster occurred in 2011. “We want to collect the accurate data as this is a valuable cultural asset,” said archaeologist Atsushi Fujisawa. The tomb contains a mural that consists of a spiral pattern, people riding horses, and other animals and objects painted in red. The researchers found that white crystallized minerals have formed on part of the mural, and a tree root has grown through the ceiling of the tomb. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

December 7, 1941

Hoards of the Vikings

Letter from Laos

From the Trenches

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Off the Grid

A Pharaoh’s Last Fleet

The Curse of a Medieval English Well

Discovering Terror

Hungry Minds

Guide to the Afterlife

Japan’s Early Anglers

A Removable Feast

Blue Collar in Ancient Peru

The Monkey Effect

Figure of Distinction

Death by Boomerang

World Roundup

Asian metal in Alaska, Oaxaca’s stone crocodile, U-boat vs. fantastic beast, Bronze Age cheese mishap, and a cannabis burial in China

Artifact

How not to get frostbite

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America