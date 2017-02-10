search
Round Temples Found in Northern Sudan

Friday, February 10, 2017

KERMA, SUDAN—AFP reports that Swiss archaeologist Charles Bonnet has discovered massive fortifications and three temples at Dogi Gel, or “Red Hill,” a site located several hundred yards from the ancient city of Kerma in northern Sudan. The temples are round and oval in shape, and date from 1,500 to 2,000 B.C., while buildings at Kerma are square or rectangular in shape. “This architecture is unknown,” Bonnet said of the temples. “There is no example in central Africa or in the Nile Valley of this architecture.” Bonnet thinks the fortifications suggest that the king of Kerma and others from central Africa defended the site against the ancient Egyptians. For more, go to “Miniature Pyramids of Sudan.”

