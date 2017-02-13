search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Sarcophagus Fragment Returned to Greece

Monday, February 13, 2017

Greece sarcophagus fragment NEW YORK, NEW YORK—Courthouse News reports that a fragment of the marble façade of an ancient Greek sarcophagus, thought to have been stolen from Thessaloniki in 1989, was handed over to Greece’s consul general Konstantinos Koutras in a ceremony at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. The sculpture, which dates to A.D. 200 and depicts a battle between Greek and Trojan warriors, was recently recovered from a Manhattan art gallery. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., warned art galleries in his statement at the ceremony to “be on guard” for looted objects. “The process of establishing an item’s provenance may not be easy,” Vance said, “and it’s often not straightforward, but the alternative is the implicit endorsement of an unacceptable practice through willful ignorance.” The sarcophagus fragment will be displayed at the National Archaeological Museum of Athens. For more on archaeology in Greece, go to “Regime Change in Athens.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The First American Revolution

Letter from Philadelphia

From the Trenches

Digging up Digital Music

Off the Grid

Revisiting Montezuma Castle

Secret Spaces

Something New for Sutton Hoo

A Surprise City in Thessaly

Zinc Zone

Behind the Curtain

Royal Gams

A Mix of Faiths

Neolithic FaceTime

Bathing, Ancient Roman Style

The Church that Transformed Norway

Siberian William Tell

A Traditional Neanderthal Home

World Roundup

Following the whale diet, climate change in ancient Tanzania, domesticating turkeys, Kazakhstan’s cult complex, and kangaroo jewelry

Artifact

Self-expression in the Bronze Age

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America