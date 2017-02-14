search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Kiln Unearthed in Nottingham

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND—The Nottingham Post reports that pottery, glass, roof tiles, and a possible brick kiln have been unearthed at a construction site located outside what had been the limits of the medieval town of Nottingham. The town was known for its green-glazed pottery, but this is the first time that evidence suggesting that it was produced beyond the town ditch has been found. “Defense was a factor, but the main purpose of a town ditch was demarcation,” said project manager Paul Flintoft. “Every town would have needed one. It’s almost as if there may have been a suburb on the outside of the ditch.” To read about another recent discovery in England, go to “Behind the Curtain.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The First American Revolution

Letter from Philadelphia

From the Trenches

Digging up Digital Music

Off the Grid

Revisiting Montezuma Castle

Secret Spaces

Something New for Sutton Hoo

A Surprise City in Thessaly

Zinc Zone

Behind the Curtain

Royal Gams

A Mix of Faiths

Neolithic FaceTime

Bathing, Ancient Roman Style

The Church that Transformed Norway

Siberian William Tell

A Traditional Neanderthal Home

World Roundup

Following the whale diet, climate change in ancient Tanzania, domesticating turkeys, Kazakhstan’s cult complex, and kangaroo jewelry

Artifact

Self-expression in the Bronze Age

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America