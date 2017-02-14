Medieval Kiln Unearthed in Nottingham

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND—The Nottingham Post reports that pottery, glass, roof tiles, and a possible brick kiln have been unearthed at a construction site located outside what had been the limits of the medieval town of Nottingham. The town was known for its green-glazed pottery, but this is the first time that evidence suggesting that it was produced beyond the town ditch has been found. "Defense was a factor, but the main purpose of a town ditch was demarcation," said project manager Paul Flintoft. "Every town would have needed one. It's almost as if there may have been a suburb on the outside of the ditch."