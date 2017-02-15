3,000-Year-Old Bronze Weapons Unearthed in Scotland

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a well-preserved hoard of Bronze Age weapons has been discovered in a field in northeastern Scotland by a team from Guard Archaeology. Among the recovered objects were a bronze spearhead embellished with gold, and a sword, pin, and scabbard fittings, all made of bronze. Leather and wood parts of the scabbard also survived, making it possibly “the best preserved Late Bronze Age sword scabbard ever found in Britain,” according to Alan Hunter Blair, who led the team. The spearhead had been wrapped in fur skin, and a textile was also found around the pin and scabbard. To read more about archaeology in Scotland, go to “Lost and Found (Again).”