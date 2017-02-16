search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Welcome Back, Woolly Mammoth?

Thursday, February 16, 2017

mammoth gene editing CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS—The woolly mammoth went extinct about 4,000 years ago, probably due to climate change and human hunting. The Guardian reports that scientists think they may be able to create a hybrid mammoth-elephant embryo in two years through the use of the Crispr gene-editing tool. “Actually, it would be more like an elephant with a number of mammoth traits,” explained George Church of Harvard University. Those woolly mammoth traits include small ears, subcutaneous fat, shaggy hair, and cold-adapted blood. So far, woolly mammoth DNA, obtained from the remains of animals found frozen in Siberian ice, has only been inserted into Asian elephant cells. But the team is also experimenting with an artificial womb in which a “mammophant” embryo could develop, rather than try to implant it into an endangered female Asian elephant. Church suggests that mammoth traits could help strengthen Asian elephants, and that bringing the animals back could help preserve the frozen tundra. “They keep the tundra from thawing by punching through snow and allowing cold air to come in,” he said. To read about the discovery of mammoth remains in Michigan, go to “Leftover Mammoth.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The First American Revolution

Letter from Philadelphia

From the Trenches

Digging up Digital Music

Off the Grid

Revisiting Montezuma Castle

Secret Spaces

Something New for Sutton Hoo

A Surprise City in Thessaly

Zinc Zone

Behind the Curtain

Royal Gams

A Mix of Faiths

Neolithic FaceTime

Bathing, Ancient Roman Style

The Church that Transformed Norway

Siberian William Tell

A Traditional Neanderthal Home

World Roundup

Following the whale diet, climate change in ancient Tanzania, domesticating turkeys, Kazakhstan’s cult complex, and kangaroo jewelry

Artifact

Self-expression in the Bronze Age

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America