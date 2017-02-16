search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Nero’s Domus Aurea Receives Virtual-Reality Treatment

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Rome Domus Aurea ROME, ITALY—CBS News reports that visitors to the Domus Aurea, Emperor Nero’s “Golden House,” can experience how it might have looked 2,000 years ago through virtual reality headsets. Raffaele Carlani, an architect and graphic designer, and his team at the company KatatexiLux, studied the works of Renaissance painters who viewed the palace’s frescoes in their efforts to reproduce its faded splendor. “Nothing is invented,” Carlani said, “every part of the reconstruction has a scientific base.” To read in-depth about the Domus Aurea, go to “Golden House of an Emperor.”

Recent Issues


