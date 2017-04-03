Traces of a 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid Found in Egypt

Monday, April 03, 2017

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a portion of a 13th-Dynasty pyramid has been discovered in the Dahshur royal necropolis, to the north of King Senefru’s Bent Pyramid. Mahmoud Afifi of Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said that the remaining structure includes a lintel, an inside corridor, a hall that leads to a ramp to the south, and a room at the western end. The Egyptian archaeological team also found a block of alabaster engraved with ten lines of hieroglyphs. Further investigation at the site will focus on determining who owned the pyramid. To read about a similar discovery, go to "Miniature Pyramids of Sudan."