Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

3,500-Year-Old Tomb Opened in Luxor

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Luxor tomb Ou SarhatLUXOR, EGYPT—Mostafa Waziry, Director General of Luxor Antiquities, announced that a t-shaped tomb dating to the 18th Dynasty has been opened in the Zeraa Abu El-Nagaa necropolis, according to a report in Ahram Online. Egyptian archaeologists recently found the entrance to the tomb, which was discovered in the early twentieth century. The tomb is thought to have been built for New Kingdom city magistrate Ou Sarhat, and then reused during the 21st Dynasty, so that it contains dozens of well-preserved wooden coffins, wooden funerary masks, and nearly 1,000 ushabti figurines made of faience, terra-cotta, and wood.  To read more about ancient Egypt, go to "The Cult of Amun."

