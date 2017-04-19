search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neolithic Skeleton Unearthed in Malaysia

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

GEORGE TOWN, MALAYSIA—According to a report in the New Straits Times, a human skull, femur, and ribcage thought to be at least 5,000 years old were discovered during the construction of a museum at the Guar Kepah Neolithic site in northwestern Malaysia. The site is known for its shell middens, discovered in 1860, when more than 30 skeletons, now housed at the National Natuurhistorisch Museum in Leiden, Holland, were also recovered. Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng added that the state of Penang is working to have those Neolithic remains repatriated and placed in the new museum. Mokhtar Saidin of the University of Science, Malaysia, expects to find additional bones at the site. To read more about Malaysia, go to “Letter from Borneo: The Landscape of Memory.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Wall at the End of the Empire

Letter from Greenland

From the Trenches

Scroll Search

Off the Grid

A Cornucopia of Condiments

Bronze Age Bling

Squeezing History from a Turnip

Aurignacian School of Art

Common Ground

Standing Still in Beringia?

The Vikings’ Wide Reach

Close Quarters

The Third Reich’s Arctic Outpost

The Buddha of the Lake

World Roundup

Maya land sharks, exotic libations in Ghana, Viking toy ship, Abu Dhabi’s Neolithic building boom, and the world’s oldest silk

Artifact

How the Maya kings made it rain

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America