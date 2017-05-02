search
Mycenaean Chamber Tomb Discovered on Greek Island

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

SALAMINA, GREECE—Sewerage repairs on the Greek island of Salamis have led to the discovery of a Mycenaean chamber tomb, according to The Greek Reporter. Archaeologist Ada Kattoula of the Western Attica, Piraeus, and the Islands Antiquities Ephorate said another project in 2009 uncovered two other tombs in the area, which is part of a Mycenaean-era cemetery first investigated in 1964. “The excavation conditions are extremely difficult because there are many springs in the area and the specific tombs, being carved into the rock, are prone to flooding,” she explained. At least five people were buried in the chamber tomb, along with pottery vessels, at different times. The remains will be studied. For more, go to “The Minoans of Crete.”

