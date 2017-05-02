1,700-Year-Old Underground Temple Found at Roman Fortress

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

DIYARBAKIR PROVINCE, TURKEY—The Daily Sabah reports that a 1,700-year-old underground temple of Mithras has been found near Zerzevan Castle, which was located on what was the eastern border of the Roman Empire. The strategic Roman border garrison town, surrounded by fortress walls, was situated on a high, rocky hill, overlooking a valley to protect an ancient trade route. Aytaç Coşkun of Dicle University thinks the mystery religion practiced at the Mithraeum may have been popular among the Roman soldiers at the castle until the fourth century, when Christianity arrived. For more on archaeology in Turkey, go to “Figure of Distinction.”