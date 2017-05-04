Rock Art Discovered in Costa Rica

Thursday, May 04, 2017

GUANACASTE, COSTA RICA—The Tico Times reports that a petroglyph was discovered on the banks of the Blanco River by a crew from the Costa Rican Electricity Institute. The engraving is thought to depict a hummingbird, a symbol of fertility, and two compound parallel spirals in opposite directions, which are thought to represent the flow of the river at the site. The engraving has been dated to between A.D. 300 and 800. The site may have been part of a cemetery complex, but it has been heavily looted. For more, go to “Off the Grid: Diquis Delta, Costa Rica.”